Trump’s speech at the March for Life was historic

If you didn’t catch it, since most of the media chose not to report one of the largest rallies in the United States, people flooded the National Mall on Jan. 24, for the 47th year, in the freezing cold, to make a statement to the US government that the killing of innocent, unborn babies in the womb is wrong.

Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House than President Trump. In fact, March for Life 2020 marked the first time that both the Vice President and the President of an administration have gone to this annual and historic event which is attended by people, primarily young adults, from across the nation. No president, not even Ronald Reagan, who mentioned the protection of the unborn in almost every one of his speeches, has ever come to the March for Life. Why is it that no previous Republican President or any President has ever shown up?

Today, our culture lacks the knowledge of and adherence to the Law of Nature. Alexander Hamilton identified this when he stated, “good and wise men, in all ages, have supposed that the Deity has constituted eternal and immutable laws, which are indispensably obligatory upon all mankind, prior to any human institution whatsoever. This is what is called the Law of Nature … No human laws are of any validity, if contrary to this.”

Leo the 13th stated in Libertas, “Foremost in this office comes the natural law, which is written and engraved in the mind of every man; and this is nothing but our reason, commanding us to do right and forbidding sin. Nevertheless, all prescriptions of human reason can have force of law only inasmuch as they are the voice and the interpreters of some higher power on which our reason and liberty necessarily depend.”

I sometimes receive emails stating that there should be a separation of Church and State. Alexander Hamilton’s previous quote says quite the contrary. What’s more, the Federalist Papers remark, “…murder was an abomination. The blood of Abel, the first recorded murder in the Bible, cried out to the Lord from the ground.”

History shows that the United States was founded on Judeo-Christian principles. It is those principles that first outlawed and prevented the killing of children for centuries.

Wikipedia cites, “infanticide has been practiced on every continent and by every people on every level of cultural complexity, including our own ancestors.” In 318 A.D., Constantine, the Christian convert and Emperor of the Roman Empire, considered infanticide a crime. The Council of Constantinople declared infanticide was homicide.

Tertullian, an early church father wrote in ‘Apologia’, “in our case, murder being once for all forbidden, we may not destroy even the fetus in the womb … to hinder a birth is merely a speedier man-killing. That is a man which is going to be.”

The Didache, a commentary written by the Apostles themselves states, “Do not murder; do not commit adultery; do not corrupt boys; do not fornicate; do not steal; do not practice magic; do not go in for sorcery; do not murder a child by abortion or kill a newborn infant. For this is the way of life.”

Every human being has God-given human rights. The natural right to life is the foremost of these rights and one which every state is bound to protect. This truth can be derived from the text of the United States Declaration of Independence. The infant in the womb is a distinct, human, pre-born, individual being. A human being, both biologically and genetically, with human DNA, having 23 chromosomes from each of his parents that are unmatched to any other human that has been or will be created. Therefore, the infant in the womb has a strict, God-given, natural, human, right to life that the state is absolutely bound to protect. Any state that does not safeguard this right, is guilty of a serious offense against Almighty God and His natural law.

For 47 years, mothers have been sold the lie that their unborn child is just tissue. As a result, nearly two billion innocent and voiceless children have been lost by abortion. It is time to end the most tragic genocide in all of history. We now have a leader in Trump who is willing to take on this fight to save them both! Now is the time to act, to stand with our President, and to strive tirelessly to deliver our country and future generations from this evil

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_VitaleNino_14.jpg

By Rep. Nino Vitale Contributing columnist

Nino Vitale is the State Representative for Champaign and parts of Shelby and Logan Counties. He can be reached at rep85@ohiohouse.gov or 614-466-1507.

Nino Vitale is the State Representative for Champaign and parts of Shelby and Logan Counties. He can be reached at rep85@ohiohouse.gov or 614-466-1507.