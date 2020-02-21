Taking a week to recover

Editor’s note: Gloria’s family has been battling winter illnesses, so she is taking a week off to rest. In the meantime, she is sharing some of her favorite recipes to make up for the absence of a column this week.

Gloria’s Taco Pizza

Dough

2 cups flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup vegetable oil

Meat mixture

1 1/2 pounds hamburger, fried with onions

1 package taco seasoning

1 pint pizza sauce

Dressing mixture

1 1/2 cups sour cream or 1 cup milk, scant

1 tablespoon sour cream and onion powder

2/3 cup salad dressing

Put dough into 9-inch by 13-inch pan. Spoon meat mixture onto dough. Next, put on dressing mixture. If desired, sprinkle with peppers, onions, tomatoes or whatever you prefer. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Add cheese and taco chips or white soup crackers for the last five minutes. Serves 15.

Deluxe Scrambled Eggs

6 eggs, beaten

1 1/2 cups milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon prepared mustard

1 teaspoon liquid smoke (optional)

3 slices bread (cubed)

1/4 cup chopped onions

1/4 cup green or red peppers diced

1 cup shredded cheese, divided

1/2 pound sausage, browned

1/4 pound bacon, cut into pieces

Brown bacon in a large skillet. Remove bacon and lightly saute onions and peppers in bacon drippings. Add remaining ingredients, saving 1/2 cup cheese. Sprinkle on top once eggs are done.

Mix together and continue heating on medium high stirring constantly until eggs are set, Or if you prefer, pour everything into a 9-inch pan and sprinkle with remaining crumbs. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes or until eggs are done.

By Gloria Yoder

Gloria Yoder is an Amish mom, writer, and homemaker in rural Illinois. The Yoders travel primarily by horse-drawn buggy and live next to the settlement’s one-room school-house. Readers can write to Gloria at 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427

