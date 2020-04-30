Will, Bruns to wed

St. SEBASTIAN — Amy Will, of St. Sebastian, and Tyler Brunsm of Frenchtown, have announced their engagement and plans to get married on June 13, 2020, at St. Sebastian Church in St. Sebastian.

The bride-to-be is a 2014 graduate of Marion Local High School and a 2018 graduate of Wright State University majoring in accounting. She is currently employed at Maria Stein Animal Clinic in Maria Stein.

The bridegroom-to-be is a 2015 graduate of Versailles High School and a 2019 graduate of Wright State University majoring in business management. He is currently employed at Crown Corporation in New Bremen.

She is the daughter of Andy and Shirley Will, of St. Sebastian. He is the son of Bradley and Lil Bruns, of Frenchtown.

The couple will reside in Chickasaw.