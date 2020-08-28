Reader weighs-in on Trump, his supporters

What kind of country are we living in?
Sometimes it’s more myth than reality.
We’re living in one of those times.
A president of the United States — in this case Donald J. Trump — sabotages the U.S. Postal Service, which is in our Constitution, in an effort (he thinks) to re-elect him. And members of his party (Republican) are silent about it.
The Postal Service has done and does a lot more than deliver mail-in ballots during an election. Although that is monumentally important to democracy.
Everyday, it delivers valuable medicines and other essential items to untold millions of us — Democrats, Republicans and Independents alike.
I’m a military veteran, for instance, and get some of my prescriptions from the V.A. I rely on the Post Office.
Accomplices make tyrants possible, not the other way around.
Think of the worst human beings in history: Nazi Germany’s Adolf Hitler; Soviet Russia’s Joseph Stalin; China’s Mao — men, who murdered and imprisoned millions of their own citizens.
They would have been nothing but homicidal maniacs howling in the dark without their willing supplicants.
A recent poll I saw showed the Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden ahead of Trump, 53 to 42%.
My question is this: Who are those 42% of Americans continuing to support a lawless, unconstitutional, lying, racist criminal?
Why don’t more Americans make that point?
One thing that can be said for sure is that the backers of Trump are overwhelmingly white.
According to exit polling, a majority of white Americans have voted for the Republican candidate in every presidential election since at least 1972. That’s nearly a half century ago and is certainly no coincidence.
Naturally, you an draw your own conclusions.
The writer is a former Sidney Daily News sports editor (1973-75), was a Logan County Schools truant officer (1979-2005) and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force in the Vietnam era (1965-69).