Reader weighs-in on Trump, his supporters

What kind of country are we living in?

Sometimes it’s more myth than reality.

We’re living in one of those times.

A president of the United States — in this case Donald J. Trump — sabotages the U.S. Postal Service, which is in our Constitution, in an effort (he thinks) to re-elect him. And members of his party (Republican) are silent about it.

The Postal Service has done and does a lot more than deliver mail-in ballots during an election. Although that is monumentally important to democracy.

Everyday, it delivers valuable medicines and other essential items to untold millions of us — Democrats, Republicans and Independents alike.

I’m a military veteran, for instance, and get some of my prescriptions from the V.A. I rely on the Post Office.

Accomplices make tyrants possible, not the other way around.

Think of the worst human beings in history: Nazi Germany’s Adolf Hitler; Soviet Russia’s Joseph Stalin; China’s Mao — men, who murdered and imprisoned millions of their own citizens.

They would have been nothing but homicidal maniacs howling in the dark without their willing supplicants.

A recent poll I saw showed the Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden ahead of Trump, 53 to 42%.

My question is this: Who are those 42% of Americans continuing to support a lawless, unconstitutional, lying, racist criminal?

Why don’t more Americans make that point?

One thing that can be said for sure is that the backers of Trump are overwhelmingly white.

According to exit polling, a majority of white Americans have voted for the Republican candidate in every presidential election since at least 1972. That’s nearly a half century ago and is certainly no coincidence.

Naturally, you an draw your own conclusions.

By Jerry Turner Guest columnist

The writer is a former Sidney Daily News sports editor (1973-75), was a Logan County Schools truant officer (1979-2005) and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force in the Vietnam era (1965-69).

