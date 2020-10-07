Prayers and chicken soup

We woke up early this morning with the troubling news that both President Trump and Mrs. Trump have the coronavirus. Our prayers go with them that they will have a speedy recovery.

It took me back to a couple of months ago when Mike initially tested positive (even though we found out later that day that it was a false positive.) For me it was a time to make sure we were prepared to quarantine, to make sure that we had something to eat and the things we needed to get us through. And it was a time to pray.

I immediately went to the freezer and pulled out a large frozen chicken to roast, thinking that it would make a good dinner for us, and I could simmer the bones afterward to make all kinds of delicious soups. Nothing feels better when you are sick than chicken soup. I love to have beautiful broth in the freezer so that I can make many dinners. The possibilities are endless: chicken and noodles or chicken noodle soup, chicken and rice soup, chicken and vegetable soup, chicken pie, chicken and biscuits, chicken and dumplings, or chicken tortilla soup. Even pumpkin soup — which uses chicken broth and is baked right in the pumpkin — is especially fun this time of year!

Chicken Broth

Cut up and place in a large saucepan:

1 chicken, or combination of leg quarters, or necks and backs. You can also use a roasted chicken or rotisserie chicken.

Add water to cover by 1 inch, about 2 quarts.

Add 2 teaspoons salt.

Bring to a simmer and skim off any scum that comes to top.

Add optional vegetables:

Small onion, chopped

1 to 2 carrots, chunked

1 piece celery, include leaf

Bay leaf

Pepper

Simmer, loosely covered for about 1 to 2 hours. Add more water if necessary.

Let broth cool and strain in colander. Use or freeze.

Our favorite soup is simply made by adding noodles (homemade or store-bought). And some of the chopped chicken meat you may have reserved. Carrots and peas make a great addition. This is guaranteed to feed your body and your soul!

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/10/web1_FranDeWine.jpg

By Fran DeWine

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine is a Cedarville resident, Yellow Springs native and guest columnist.

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine is a Cedarville resident, Yellow Springs native and guest columnist.