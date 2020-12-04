BBC “Exterior Illumination” contest

Ready to get your festive on? Don’t know about you, but we’re thinking it’s time to put a little “JOY” in our world. Since the craziness of the times is putting a kibosh on our annual Christmas Tour of Homes (cue sad music), we’ve decided to move our celebration outside, so to speak. This year, the Botkins Beautification will be encouraging residents of the Botkins area to go all out with their exterior Christmas decorations. (Make Clark Griswold proud by adding more lights than the power grid can support!)

Here’s where we need your help…

The annual Christmas Tour of Homes is the main fundraiser for our organization. Proceeds from this event help us pay for the flowers, soil, and liners for the hanging baskets in town (our local FFA members order and plant the hanging baskets for us), as well as flowers and seasonal decor at the Veterans Park, and other projects designed to enhance our village’s charm. Since we will not be able to host our Christmas Tour of Homes this year, we will instead be asking for donations tied to votes for “Best Christmas Lights/Decor.”

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to drive around looking at everyone’s outdoor Christmas decorations. When you see a home that would make Clark Griswold proud, submit a donation in that homeowner’s name. For instance, if you think that Ken and Violet Koenig’s home is especially lovely this year (It is a perennial favorite), submit a donation in their name. (If you do not know who lives there, simply list their address and we will investigate:) Submit your votes/donations through Dec. 20. We will tally “votes” (one vote for every dollar) and announce the Clark Griswold wanna-be winner on Dec. 22 (even if “the lights aren’t twinkling, Clark”). The homeowner with the most votes/donations in their name, will “split the pot” with the Botkins Beautification Club.

Donations/votes can be submitted via mail, Venmo (just text us to set this up), or in-person. Simply contact: Nancy Stutsman (P.O. Box 15, Botkins, 937-658-3869) or Deb Zimpfer (14855 Southland Road, Botkins, 937-726-6004).

Thanks for all your support, and enjoy our community… We’ll be the Hap-Hap-Happiest Village around!

(And if you see Cousin Eddie…send him our way)

Oh yeah … please share this post so that as many people as possible can share in the fun!

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_600105.jpg Joe Zimpfer reaches new heights as he decorates the evergreen at the Veterans Park in Botkins recently. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_Joe-decorating-tree.jpg Joe Zimpfer reaches new heights as he decorates the evergreen at the Veterans Park in Botkins recently. Courtesy photo Botkins Beautification Club member Ashlee Zimpfer gets a helping hand from her husband Shaun as the Veterans Park was recently decorated for Christmas. Additionally, village residents will notice additional snowflake decorations on poles lining State and Main Streets, which were obtained through The Louise Sheets Fund of the Community Foundation of Shelby County. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_Shaun-and-Ashlee-up-close.jpg Botkins Beautification Club member Ashlee Zimpfer gets a helping hand from her husband Shaun as the Veterans Park was recently decorated for Christmas. Additionally, village residents will notice additional snowflake decorations on poles lining State and Main Streets, which were obtained through The Louise Sheets Fund of the Community Foundation of Shelby County. Courtesy photo

By Nancy Stutsman Guest columnist

The writer is the president of the Botkins Beautification Club.

