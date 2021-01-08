Why are many OK with Trump’s behavior?

How far will millions of white Americans go to air their grievances?

We suffered through very dangerous and disturbing times recently in this nation (beyond even COVID-19), whether many Americans will admit it or not.

The presidency of Donald J. Trump was often anti-democratic and un-American. A whole lot of Americans have been alright with it. Some 74 million Americans voted for Trump in the 2020 presidential election he lost to Joe Biden.

The overwhelming preponderance of Trump voters are white. Trump is a man wrong in almost every way a human being can be: racist, sexist, cruel, narcissistic and a person of criminal intent.

I say it defies common sense to think that so many other human beings support such an individual without sharing at least some of the same attitudes and characteristics.

When I peel away the political onion of recent years, only one aspect makes sense to me. It the America’s age-old quandary: race.

The demographics of this county are changing, the so-called browning of America. And untold millions of Caucasian Americans aren’t pleased about it.

For instance, take the efforts following the 2020 presidential election to over-throw the will of the people. It was a thinly-veiled attempt by Trump and his minions and the Republican party to throw the votes of millions of Black Americans who live in cities and presumably voted for Biden.

Can you imagine the outrage if Black and brown Americans were trying to disenfranchise the votes of millions of white Americans who live anywhere in our country? We’d never hear the end of it.

Trump is gone — for now. He said he may run again in 2024. The terrible emotions he taped into however remain with us.

P.S. You may have tired of America and Americans, in this piece; it was intentional. That is what we all are, for better or worse.

By Jerry Turner Guest columnist

The writer is a former Sidney Daily News sports editor (1973-75), was a Logan County Schools truant officer (1979-2005) and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force in the Vietnam era (1965-69).

