Fran’s Favorites: Buffalo chicken calzones

We are on our way to Chillicothe this afternoon to dedicate a new grove of trees at the Great Seal State Park to the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fifteen trees will be planted in the grove today by special guests which include the families of victims, some “long-haulers” and survivors, first responders, nurses, doctors, correctional officers, nursing home workers, educators, students, National Guard members, local officials, and frontline workers such as those who work at grocery stores and restaurants.

Great Seal State Park is located just north of Chillicothe where the history of Ohio and the Native American culture shroud the land. It became a state park in 1974 and was named for the view that inspired the Great Seal of the State of Ohio.

Mike said, “These trees we are planting will live on in recognition of all Ohioans — of our shared sacrifice and collective courage.”

Tonight, when we get home, I’m going to take the pizza dough in my fridge and make this buffalo chicken calzone.

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

2 chicken breast halves, or leftover chicken

2 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup Buffalo wing sauce

1 frozen, homemade, or refrigerated pizza dough

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease a pizza pan.

Place chicken in a saucepan. Cover with water. Bring to a boil, then turn down to a simmer, cover, and let simmer for about 15 minutes. Remove from water, cool, and chop or shred and set aside. You can also use rotisserie chicken or other leftover chicken you might have.

Melt butter in a skillet. Cook and stir chicken with wing sauce and butter until coated and heated through.

Roll dough into a 12-inch circle on a floured surface. Brush with half of the oil, then sprinkle half of the cheese in the middle of the dough, leaving an inch border. Spread chicken over cheese, then top with remaining cheese.

Fold pizza in half and pinch edges to seal. Transfer calzone to pan and brush with remaining oil. Bake until crust is golden brown, about 15 to 20 minutes.

By Fran DeWine

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine is a Cedarville resident, Yellow Springs native and guest columnist.

