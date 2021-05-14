Sheriff reassures concerned citizens

On Thursday May 13, I was informed by an email with an attached letter that the Perry Port Salem Rescue Squad (PPS) was ceasing operations as of June 13, 2021.

As Sheriff, it is not my responsibility to get involved in the politics that arises between a volunteer rescue squad and its board. I do feel it is my responsibility to ensure that we dispatch emergency services when a citizen calls in for such.

We have received calls regarding citizens concerned for the lack of receiving such services. As a result of this we have put measures in place to attempt to ensure emergency services are dispatch and provided to those in need of such services.

We have implemented a procedure to make sure we will dispatch a mutual aid department as soon as we receive a call for emergency services. We will do everything on our end to ensure the citizens of PPS district are still covered by dispatching a mutual aid squad.

We hope this will ease some concerns regarding the lack of coverage by those effected citizens. In the meantime if those citizens have concerns please contact you’re township trustees or the ambulance board.

EMS services in place for Perry Port Salem Rescue area

By James R. Frye Shelby County Sheriff

Frye is the sheriff of Shelby County.

