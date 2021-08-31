Shelby County Board of DD back in person full-time

The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities has been meeting, mostly in-person throughout the pandemic. We are 100% back in person as of August. Our board consists of seven members, who are appointed by the Shelby County Commissioners and by the Probate Judge. These board members serve terms of four years and may be re-appointed for additional terms. The Ohio Revised Code spells out the requirements for board members, but one of the most unique is that three members must be a family member of a person served by the Shelby County Board of DD or be someone directly served by the board. This keeps the focus on our mission and provides invaluable insight into our services from a unique perspective.

Our board members have several responsibilities, including approving all policies and the annual budget. They are also responsible for evaluating the superintendent and approving staff positions on the organization chart. Board members must complete annual training on topics specific to the field of developmental disabilities.

We are very fortunate in Shelby County to have a well-rounded and informed board who are dedicated to the services we provide. Our Board consists of: Dallas Davis, president; Jackie Ward, vice president; Tiffany Kemp, secretary; Lisa Benanzer; Joyce Rupert; Betsy O’Leary; and Bill Zimmerman. All board members serve on a voluntary basis and are not compensated for their time. We are grateful for their expertise and continued support.

The board meets on the third Monday of the month at 12 p.m. at the offices of the Shelby County Board of DD. Meetings are open to the public.

For more information about the services that the Shelby County Board of DD provides, check out our website at https://www.shelbydd.org or call us at 937-497-8155.

By Leigh Anne Wenning Contributing columnist

The writer is the superintendent of the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

