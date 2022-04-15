The positive effects of functional foods

Dear Dietitian,

I enjoyed your column on functional foods and heart health. I eat healthy and exercise regularly. I’ve also read about functional foods that are good for your brain. What is your opinion?

Ken

Dear Ken,

Functional foods have gained popularity in Western cultures due to scientific discoveries that connect certain dietary factors to disease. For example, there is a link between a diet high in saturated fat and heart disease. Conversely, when saturated fats are replaced with unsaturated fats in a diet low in cholesterol, the risk of heart disease goes down.

A functional food is one that has a potentially positive effect on health beyond basic nutrition. Many of the same foods that aid in heart health are also good for your brain. Listed below are foods that may help prevent mental decline.

• Walnuts—While all nuts are good sources of monounsaturated fats, walnuts contain an Omega-3 fatty acid, alpha-linolenic acid, which lowers blood pressure. This action helps the heart and brain (1).

• Flavonoids found in dark chocolate, red wine, and green tea have shown improvement in cognitive function of the elderly (2).

• Choline—an organic compound found in egg yolks, chicken, and veal may help slow mental decline (3).

• Mushrooms—In a study of more than 1,000 participants, mushrooms were linked to a decrease in mild cognitive decline. Types of mushrooms included in the study include shitake, golden, oyster, and white button (4).

Green, leafy vegetables, such as spinach, kale, broccoli, and turnip greens, contain antioxidants lutein, folate, and beta carotene that protect the brain from damaging free radicals, thereby possibly slowing mental decline.

It is important to note that studies on functional foods are limited. Much of the research has been conducted on rodents or in a laboratory. These studies are considered pre-clinical, and the same results cannot be predicted in humans. That said, the foods listed above are healthy as they provide fiber, vitamins, minerals, and other important nutrients.

Until next time, be healthy!

Dear Dietitian

References

By Leanne McCrate

Leanne McCrate is an award-winning dietitian based in Missouri. Her mission is to educate the public on sound, evidence-based nutrition. Do you have a nutrition question? Email her at [email protected]

