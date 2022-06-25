SCBDD is busy during the summer

Summer 2022 is just as busy as ever at the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities (SCBDD). Although Shelby Hills Preschool is closed for the summer, the rest of our programs are in full swing.

In the Early Intervention program, staff are taking advantage of children being home for the summer in order to complete home visits and assist families with strategies to aid their child’s development. Early Intervention staff include specialists, coordinators, and therapists in the areas of physical, occupational, and speech therapies. Even though classes aren’t in session, Shelby Hills administration are still working diligently throughout the summer. They are not only trying to fill positions but are also preparing class lists and training for the upcoming school year.

Our Community Education and Outreach Department is busier than ever. Not only are they managing their typical day-to-day work, but they are also running job readiness and work experience camps for transition-aged students interested in joining the workforce. The CEO Department is also preparing for a busy summer of Special Olympics softball! The teams have been practicing and are gearing up for a great season. They are especially excited to play a game against the employees of SCBDD later in the season. Special Olympics is a new addition to SCBDD and is always looking for volunteers!

And finally, our Service and Support Administration (SSA) Department works hard throughout the year, and summers are no exception. Residential, day programs and vocational services do not take summer breaks. So, our SSAs work every day to make sure the people we serve have what they need to live healthy, safe, and meaningful lives.

By Leigh Anne Wenning Contributing columnist

The writer is the superintendent of the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

