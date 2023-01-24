It isn’t frustrating enough that Ohio has been ruled, seemingly forever, by arch conservatism is its state legislature, any deviation from its right-wing orthodoxy results in the wrath of its Republican colleagues.

About all we Ohioans get from the GOP (Grand Old Party) dominated state legislature are voter suppression measures that target Americans of color and meaner anti-abortion laws, which punish women’s choices about their own bodies and health, especially the poor.

Now, according to a recent front page article in the Sidney Daily News titled, “Shelby Co. GOPs seek censure of reps,” comes the following form a letter sent to other Ohio Republicans:

Dan Cecil, chairman of the Shelby County GOP, wrote “Like many other conservative counties, we were celebrating in November when Derek Merrin was elected the next Speaker of the House because it signaled a very specific, conservative trajectory for the Ohio House that we had worked long and hard for.”

“When 22 Republicans sided with 32 Democrats to elect a different speaker(Jason Stephens), they were knowingly and intentionally altering that trajectory.”

Shame on those 22 GOP members for having a mind of their own (none of the 22 represent Shelby County).

Cecil went on to claim, “Their (22 Republicans) actions impacted every conservative voter across the state of Ohio, and intentionally shifted the trajectory of the Ohio House in a direction more favorable to liberal Democrats.”

The arrogance of that statement troubles me. As if every voter in Ohio thinks conservatively, or should.

Incidentally, Derek Merrin is seeking to change Ohio House rules to lessen the speaker’s power.

Just what you would expect in a state with essentially one-party rule.

Republicans already hold overwhelming majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.

When is enough enough?

By JT Turner Guest columnist

The writer is a former Sidney Daily News Sports Editor (1873-75), was a Logan County Schools truant officer (1979-2005) and a U.S. Air Force vetern in the Vietnam War (1965-69).

