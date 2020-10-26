Contact Us

`

Federal and State:

• President Donald Trump, White House, Washington, D.C. 20500, 202-456-1111

• Gov. Mike DeWine (R), Riffe Center, 30th Floor, 77 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43215-6117, 614-466-3555

• U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D), 713 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510, 202-224-2315

• U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R), 338 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510, 202-224-3353

• U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R), District 4, 2056 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515 or 3121 W. Elm Plaza, Lima, OH 45805, 419-999-6455

• State Rep. A. Nino Vitale (R), District 85, 77 S. High St., 14th Floor, Columbus, OH 43215-6111, 614-466-1507, email: rep85@ohiohouse.gov

• State Rep. Susan Manchester (R), District 84, 77 S. High St., 13th Floor, Columbus, OH 43215-6111, 614-466-6344, (419) 303-2670, email: rep84@ohiohouse.gov

• State Sen. Matt Huffman (R), 12th District, Senate Building, 1 Capitol Square, First Floor, Columbus, OH 43215, 614-466-7584, email: Huffman@ohiosenate.gov

Auditor of State Keith Faber, 88 E. Broad St., fifth floor, Columbus, 43215-6111, 614-466-4514, email: ContactUs@OhioAuditor.gov

Shelby County:

• County Commissioners Julie Ehemann (chair), Tony Bornhorst and Robert Guillozet, 129 E. Court St., Suite 100, Sidney, OH 45365, 937- 498-7226,

Email: shelbycountycommissioners@shelbyco.net; Tony Bornhorst at tbornhorst@shelbyco.net; Julie Ehemann at jehemann@shelbyco.net; and Robert Guillozet at rguillozet@shelbyco.net

• County Auditor Amy Berning, 129 E. Court St., Sidney, OH 45365, 937-498-7296, email: aberning@shelbycountyauditors.com

• Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart, 555 Gearhart Road, Sidney, OH 45365, 937-498-1111, email: Info@ShelbyCountySheriff.com

City of Sidney:

• City Manager Mark Cundiff, 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney, OH 45365, 937-498-8100, email: mcundiff@sidneyoh.com

• Mayor Mike Barhorst, At-large, 604 N. West Ave., Sidney, OH 45365, 937-492-1401, 937-498-8143, email: mbarhorst@sidneyoh.com

• Mardie Milligan, Vice Mayor, 1st Ward, 1521 Port Jefferson Road, Sidney, OH 45365, 937-492-6630, email: mmilligan@sidneyoh.com

• Steven Klinger, At-large, 1260 Erie Court, Sidney, OH 45365, 937-726-4262, email: sklinger@sidneyoh.com

• Steve Wagner, 4th Ward, 702 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney, OH 45365, 937-492-5244, email: swagner@sidneyoh.com

• Edward Hamaker, 3rd Ward, 1221 St. Marys Road, Sidney, OH 45365, 937-492-7351, email: ehamaker@sidneyoh.com

• Jenny VanMatre, At-large, 1641 Wildwood Court, Sidney, OH 45365, 937-497-7768, email: jvanmatre@sidneyoh.com

• Darryl Thurber, 2nd Ward, 530 N. West Ave., Sidney, OH 45365, 937-710-4654, email: dthurber@sidneyoh.com