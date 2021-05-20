NEW KNOXVILLE — New Knoxville Local School District will hold its 2021 graduation ceremony on May 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. Commencement will be opem to the public. Searing will be on the north and south side of Ranger gymnasium,

The class valedictorian is Samuel Anspach. The salutatorian is Lola Thompson.

The class color is red and gray. The class motto is “Chase your dreams, but always know the road that’ll lead you home again,” by Tim McGraw. The class song is “Life is a Highway” by Rascal Flatts.

Local scholarship awards for 2020-21 will be presented to:

• Benjamin Lee and Tyler Roediger Memorial Fund: $250 Elaine Roby

• Don & Lilian Schrolucke Memorial Scholarship: $500 Gretchen Dwenger

• First National Bank Scholarship: $1,000 Liberty Menke

• Grand Lake Health System Family Scholarship: $1,000 Sammy Anspach

• Minster Bank Scholarship: $1,000 Morgan Leffel

• New Bremen/New Knoxville Rotary/OSU-Lima Scholarship: $1,000 Morgan Leffel

• Janice and Malvin George Memorial Scholarship: $500/each: Elisabeth Baende and Lola Thompson

• American Legion Scholarship: $500 each to Liberty Menke and Elaine Roby

• Aufderhaar Memorial Scholarship: Sammy Anspach $1,000

• Deb Heil Memorial Book Scholarship: $200 Elaine Roby

• New Knoxville and Washington Township Fire Department Scholarship: $400 Elaine Roby

• Tom and Gloria Gabel Memorial Scholarship: $1,000 each to Lola Thompson and Liberty Menke

• Kathy Howe Memorial Scholarship: $500 Sammy Anspach

• National Honor Society: $150 each to LolaLolaThompson, Elisabeth Baende, Morgan Leffel, Gretchen Dwenger

• New Knoxville Teachers Educational Grant: $450 each to Lola Thompson and Gretchen Dwenger

• Ranger Athletic Booster Memorial Scholarship: $1,000 each to Sammy Anspach and Lola Thompson

• Sons of the American Legion Scholarship: $500 each to Lola Thompson and Liberty Menke

• Davis Family Fund Scholarship: $1,000 each to Brandon Smith and Gretchen Dwenger

Members of the New Knoxville High School Class of 2021 are Samuel W. Anspach, Elisabeth Lofinda Baende, Dakota S. Barnt, Skylar M. Boysell, Patrick Covert, Jeremy P. Doty, Gretchen L. Dwenger, Ryland Dyrness, Brianna Ellis, Ethan A. Finn, Lindsay Hawkins, Emma Louise Homan, Liam Patrick Homan, Morgan Ruth Leffel, Tiah L. McCreary, Adam L. McGue, Liberty Virginia Menke, Kailey R. Merriam, Jonah T. Resor, Elaine Marie Roby, Seth William Paul Schneider, Jonathan D. Sewell, Brandon L. Smith, Abigail M. Sniegowski, Noah Steinke, Reid Patrick Thomas, Lola Christine Thompson, Nicholas Tinnerman-Topp, Jarred Roy Underwood and Brandon Van Gundy.