Altrusa awards scholarships

SIDNEY — The Altrusa Club of Sidney has named its 2021 scholarship recipients . Grants of $1,000 each have been awarded to Fort Loramie graduate Jadyn Puthoff and Russia graduate Jacob Goubeaux.

Puthoff will be attending Kettering Medical College to study Diagnostic Medical Sonogaphy while Goubeaux will be enrolled in the University of Dayton to study Business Administration with a focus on Entrepreneurship.

The club’s scholarship committee annually solicits applications through high school guidance counselors in Shelby county; however, students who have graduated from other high schools but have lived in the county for at least five years are also eligible for consideration as are Shelby county students who are presently enrolled in college. The Sidney Daily News and radio station WMVR also informed students of the Altrusa Scholarship opportunity. All applicants are evaluated on need, academics, strength of references, school and community activities, and volunteerism.

Funds used to award the grants this year were procured from generous community businesses, citizens of Shelby and Miami counties, and members of the Sidney Altrusa Club.