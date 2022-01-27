Contact Us

Federal and State:

• President Joseph R. Biden, White House, Washington, D.C. 20500, 202-456-1111

• Gov. Mike DeWine (R), Riffe Center, 30th Floor, 77 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43215-6117, 614-466-3555

• U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D), 503 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510, 202-224-2315

• U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R), 448 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510, 202-224-3353

• U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R), District 4, 2056 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515 or 3121 W. Elm Plaza, Lima, OH 45805, 419-999-6455

• State Rep. A. Nino Vitale (R), District 85, 77 S. High St., 14th Floor, Columbus, OH 43215-6111, 614-466-1507, email: rep85@ohiohouse.gov

• State Rep. Susan Manchester (R), District 84, 77 S. High St., 11th Floor, Columbus, OH 43215-6111, 614-466-6344, (419) 303-2670, email: rep84@ohiohouse.gov

• State Sen. Matt Huffman (R), 12th District, Senate Building, 1 Capitol Square, Second Floor, Columbus, OH 43215, 614-466-7584, email: Huffman@ohiosenate.gov

Auditor of State Keith Faber, 88 E. Broad St., fifth floor, Columbus, 43215-6111, 614-466-4514, email: ContactUs@OhioAuditor.gov

Shelby County:

• County Commissioners Julie Ehemann (chair), Tony Bornhorst and Robert Guillozet, 129 E. Court St., Suite 100, Sidney, OH 45365, 937- 498-7226,

Email: shelbycountycommissioners@shelbyco.net; Tony Bornhorst at tbornhorst@shelbyco.net; Julie Ehemann at jehemann@shelbyco.net; and Robert Guillozet at rguillozet@shelbyco.net

• County Auditor Amy Berning, 129 E. Court St., Sidney, OH 45365, 937-498-7296, email: aberning@shelbycountyauditors.com

• Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, 555 Gearhart Road, Sidney, OH 45365, 937-498-1111, email: Info@ShelbyCountySheriff.com

City of Sidney:

• City Manager Andrew Bowsher, 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney, OH 45365, 937-498-8100, email: abowsher@sidneyoh.com.

• Mayor Mardie Milligan, 1st Ward, 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney, OH 45365, 937-498-8148, email: mmilligan@sidneyoh.com

• Vice Mayor Steve Wagner, 4th Ward, 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney, OH 45365, 937-498-8148, email: swagner@sidneyoh.com

• Mike Barhorst, At-large, 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney, OH 45365, 937-498-8148, email: mbarhorst@sidneyoh.com

• Jenny VanMatre, At-large, 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney, OH 45365, 937-498-8148, email: jvanmatre@sidneyoh.com

• Steven Klinger, At-large, 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney, OH 45365, 937-498-8148, email: sklinger@sidneyoh.com

• Joe Moniaci, 2nd Ward, 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney, OH 45365, 937-498-8148, email: jmoniaci@sidneyoh.com

• Roy “Scott” Roddy, 3rd Ward, 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney, OH 45365, 937-498-8148, email: sroddy@sidneyoh.com