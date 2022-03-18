On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, March 21, 2022, at noon in the conference room.

Items on the agenda include administrative reports from the superintendent, support services director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director, early intervention director and personnel updates.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, March 21, a 7 p.m. at the school.

Items on the agenda include approving an overnight field trip for the sixth-graders to Camp Wilson from April 25-27; hearing reports from maintenance, bus and custodial, elementary and high school principals; and an update on capital projects. An executive session is planned to consider employment of public employees.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, March 21, at 7 p.m. in the school’s media center.

Items on the agenda include monthly financial reports and expenditures and personnel items.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minster Local Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, March 21, at 7 p.m. in the elementary school’s large group meeting room.

Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent, principals, booster organizations and curriculum and instruction; treasurer’s report; a motion to commend the winter sport athletes and coaching staff; read for the first time a policy dealing with drug testing of students; and an executive session to discuss the employment and compensation of a public employee.

Regional Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Regional Planning Commission will meet Wednesday, March 23, at 11:45 a.m. at the Shelby County Annex, 129 E. Court St.

Items on the agenda include a review of recent surveys, the director’s report and zoning consideration by Jackson Township. Other items include the capital budget bill, EMS services, Deer Crossing Subdivision in McLean Township, the CHIP Program, zoning text change for Clinton Township and ODNR/FEMA audit.