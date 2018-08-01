Nebraska farmer responds to Gibbs column

To the editor:

I would like to respond to Mr. Gibbs’s article which recently appeared in your paper. If Mr. Gibbs is trying to support President Trump, I believe he has not chosen a very good way to be supportive. Had he looked at our trade agreements with NAFTA, the EU, and China, I believe he would have a different view on how bad the U.S. has been treated in our dealings with these agreements.

Does Mr. Gibbs realize we have been paying Tariffs to many of these countries for years?

This is not hush money, but as President Trump has said all along, he will cover the farmers backs. This is not tax dollars but some of the money to be realized by the tariffs on these goods. Since dairy and grain are the most affected U.S. products it stands to reason they will be reimbursed for losses sustained.

Let’s give this a little time to work, as no one thought this would be a quick fix. I would not be surprised if we had a NAFTA Agreement in the next 30 days.

Also, Mr. Gibbs sites his 30 years administrating USDA Programs; we would be much better off if USDA spent their money paying on a per acre basis rather than creating programs that even the county office people can’t explain.

I say let’s take an aspirin and give this a chance to work.

Bill White

Milford, Nebraska