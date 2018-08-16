Thanks to Pioneer Rural Electric for quick service

To the editor:

A few days ago after midnight (can not remember exact time), my electric fan went off that I have in my bedroom, but the air conditioner was running. I turned on my bedroom light; it worked.

I could not figure out what was happening. Went downstairs and checked a few things that went off, but lights till on. I was wondering if I should call Pioneer Rural Electric or “golly what should I do?” I would hate not to call and one of my neighbors be without their electric.

I want to thank and tell everyone that by the time I had made up my mind … out in front of my house was that wonderful Pioneer Rural truck and men working on the problem.

Now this was less than about 40 minutes and they were on the job already.

I thank God for such great service. It has not always been that quick, especially during the winter, but I can say 99 percent of the time I always was told when my electric would be back on, and it was!

It is very comforting to know this kind of service is here for us!

Thank you Pioneer and your wonderful crew, God bless you and keep you safe.

Charmane L. Fogt

Sidney