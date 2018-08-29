Wireless Dock still on Russell Road

To the editor:

Recently a text was sent out to all Boost Mobile customers informing them that we had moved locations. This was a false tactic by some of our competitors. We apologize for the confusion. We are still located at 806 W. Russell Road in Sidney. We’ve been here for seven years and have no intentions on relocating.

Stop in to the Wireless Dock and let us help you with all your Boost Mobile needs. We allow our customers to do upgrades (meaning you do not have to switch your number to get a discount!) We will go over all Boost promotions with you so you can make the best decision for you and your family. We also offer phone and tablets repairs!

When you shop at Wireless Dock you’re supporting a local hometown business owner. I am a veteran and I am always giving back to my community! I am so thankful for all our loyal customers over the years!

Dock Foy

Sidney