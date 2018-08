To the editor:

I would just like to say thank you for sharing such a wonderful adventure with the Sidney Daily News, in the Postcard From Namibia series, as I have very much enjoyed reading of your mission trip. Thank you to all that was part of the mission.

Also, congrats to AJ (son of Misty Johnson) for his 13 years of not missing any school. That is truly something to be recognized for and proud of! I missed school, was late for school and skipped school.

Mary E. (Piatt) Bales

Sidney