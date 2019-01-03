Reader shares thoughts on the death penalty

To the editor:

I have always been ambivalent about the death penalty. I figured it was a demonstration of society’s collective vengeance when certain crimes are committed. Now I have remembered the quote, “vengeance is mine saith the Lord.” That puts it way above my pay grade.

Have we ever considered the economic cost to society to carry out the death penalty after a crime has been committed? If you figure cost in wages and fees for the police, prosecutors, prison guards, defence attorneys, that we often have to pay for, and the cost of the buildings where we keep and try them. Maybe the better way is life in prison, with the possibility of parole, is a faster and cheaper way of serving justice. To me, loss of freedom is a better way.

Larry Grieshop

Sidney