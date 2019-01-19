Blood drive set for Tues., Jan 22

To the editor:

Please mark your calendar for the Tuesday, Jan. 22, Wilson Health New Year Blood Drive slated for 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sidney American Legion. Also sponsored by the Sidney Rotary Club, the event is part of the first celebration of “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month”

Are you aware that it is not too late to make a resolution for 2019? Why not resolve to donate “The Gift of Life” when you are eligible? Donating your blood next Tuesday could be a very personal contribution to a child being treated for cancer, an organ transplant patient or a victim of a traffic accident.

Appointments are always encouraged and can be made at www.donortime.com or by calling the Community Blood Center at 1-800-388-GIVE . Of course, walk in donors are always welcomed.

All blood donors will receive an “Ohio DONOR” t-shirt, refreshments, sandwiches and snacks for their generous effort.

If you have questions about your potential eligibility to donate please contact the Community Blood Center or visit their website. Winter months are always challenging to attract enough blood donors. Please encourage friends, family and co-workers to donate.

Thank you and as is stated to close each Sidney Rotary Club meeting, “Service Above Self!”

Roger Bender

Fort Loramie