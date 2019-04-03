VFW is offering scholarships

To the editor:

VFW Post 4239 is offering scholarships to worthy students who are graduating from high school in the spring of 2019 and planning to pursue some form of higher education in the fall of 2019. In order to be eligible for one of these scholarships, the candidate must be sponsored by his or her parents, grandparents or great grandparents who are members in good standing of the Post. The student must apply for this scholarship in the year of anticipated graduation from an accredited high school and must indicate on the application that the student is accepted for admission in the fall of the year immediately following graduation.

Complete details are outlined in the application paperwork. Students are encouraged to read the material carefully, as there have been changes in the application and award procedure which was used in the past. These forms can be picked up at the Sidney Veterans Center (a.k.a. the American Legion Building). Stop in and pick one up. The completed application must be returned to the Post at the address on the forms no later than April 26, 2019. The Post Commander will host a reception for the scholarship recipients and their family members on May 14, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Michael J. Bennett

Post 4239 judge advocate