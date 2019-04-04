Urgent plea to VFW Auxiliary

To the editor:

VFW Auxiliary meeting, April 10, 2019, at 7 p.m., in the Sidney Veteran’s Center (American Legion).

This is a very important meeting that will help determine the fate of our auxiliary. Meeting attendance has been so low that the officers are wondering if you want to continue.

Nominations and election of officers will take place at this meeting. Don’t let five people decide our fate. Our veterans need us. Please attend and show your support for the auxiliary. Don’t let five people make the important decisions for the whole auxiliary.

Virginia Kidder, president

VFW Auxiliary