Vote Geise for Municipal Court judge

To the editor:

Considerate, dependable, hardworking, honest, trustworthy, man of his word, strong family values: all words and phrases that describe Steve Geise, Republican primary candidate for Municipal Court judge.

Steve’s background in business combined with his legal experience make him well suited to serve the Shelby County community. Steve obtained his law degree while working a full time job as well as raising two small children with his wife, Julie. He has maintained his solo law practice in Sidney while serving as an attorney for the Shelby County public defender’s office and currently as a part-time magistrate for the Shelby County Juvenile Court. Steve has served as the solicitor for the village of Anna and is currently the vice president of the Shelby County Bar Association.

We have had the honor of knowing Steve for many years and with your vote we can be one step closer to calling him “Your Honor.” On May 7 please cast your vote for Steve Geise, Republican primary candidate for Municipal Court judge.

John and Beth Spoltman

Milwaukee, WI