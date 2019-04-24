Kudos for street workers’ good work and kindness

To the editor:

In three short days our street was turned into rubble, driveways could not be entered, water shut off without notice, gas disrupted as a dust cloud hung in the air. During this time the workers were amazing! They helped my wife carry food for Agape to the car, directed her parking even assisted with our two-year-old granddaughter.

Inconvenient yes, but these workers showed the best spirit, were so friendly and helpful that is seemed easy. Kudos to these workers! Employers — give them a raise, they were fine gentlemen even as they say up to their shoulders in mud filled holes. This is what make Shelby County shine.

John L. Geissler

Sidney