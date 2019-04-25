Add food to blessing box

To the Editor:

Our grandson, Mason Hughes, is well on his way toward becoming an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. For his Eagle project, he has facilitated the building and placement of a “Blessing Box” in front of the Sidney First Presbyterian Church.

This box has been stocked with nonperishable food items through donations from the church members and also Northwood School students. As the sign on the box reads, “Take what you need and leave what you can.”

Since these items are meant for all citizens of our community to enjoy, it is Mason’s hope that more people will contribute food items. If you have extra, feel free to add to the box or call the church office at 497-1265 to set up a drop-off time.

Thank you, Sidney.

Mason’s grandparents

Dennis and Susan Hughes

Sidney