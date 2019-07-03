Remembering Shelby County heroes

The Shelby County Vets to DC project of placing signs at bridges in the county honoring Shelby County residents who lost their lives defending the United States is almost complete. This sign is located in Washington Township at the Turtle Creek bridge.

