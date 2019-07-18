School supplies needed for children in foster care

To the editor:

I am looking for the community’s help with children in foster care. I am starting a back to school project that will help children in foster care. I am looking for help to collect the following back to school supplies: book bags, lunch boxes, supply boxes, pencils, paper, crayons, glue sticks, folders, tissues, etc.

I will put these items together in book bags and pass them out to children services to help children in care.

Any of these donated items can be dropped off here in Sidney at McDonald’s, Shelby County Children Services, Safys Foster Care, Sidney Apostolic Temple or the Sidney Daily News.

I can be contacted at amychpp@gmail.com

Amy Chupp

Sidney