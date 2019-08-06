Readers comments on 2020 Census

To the editor:

Wake up American voters and taxpayers. We have been had by the Democratic party. We took the bait — hook, line and sinker.

They set the trap right after the 2010 Census. It started with calls such as open borders, no immigration quotas, sanctuary cities, and the like.

They will spring the trap with the 2020 Census. All those migrants who have crossed our southern border will be counted in the census.

The distribution of seats in the United States House of Representatives is apportioned by the Census. Will Ohio loose a seat or gain a seat after the count? Now you see why the Democrats did not want the citizenship question to be asked. ‘Nuf said.

Larry Grieshop

Sidney