Community support of ‘Grease’ production is appreciated

To the editor:

I would like to thank all the people who recently attended Sock & Buskin Players’ production of “Grease.” There was a great crowd for our step back into doing summer musicals.

I have been doing community theater for almost 40 years working on 90 productions and I can still remember the first show I did back in 1980 which had people in it from all over Shelby County. With this show, kids from all over the area were merged on the stage at the Historic Sidney Theatre. They were from Fairlawn, Sidney, Lehman, Anna, Jackson Center, Christian Academy, Houston, and Minster. They all bonded and didn’t want the show to be over. Now that’s community theater.

The support we received from the community was overwhelming. Thank you Walmart, Sidney Electric, Buckeye Ford, Gay Smith/Associates, Townsend Engineering Co., Lowes, Bensar Developments Co., Bek’s Photography, and Post Printing. Thank you also to all the parents, plus Michael and Julie Gibson, Steve and Peg Dietrich, Robert Baughman, and the Sidney Auto-vue Drive-in for hosting “Grease” the movie.

Thanks to Bill Zimmerman, Jr. who made a cameo appearance as Teen Angel. One more thank you to Kevin Frazier-Jones who finally found an “old lady” part for me, even though it’s been 16 years since I was on stage. Liz Maxson was a true theater person who went from being the choreographer to props/stage manager; and our stage mom, Lorraine Rose, was a wonderful help backstage for every rehearsal and show. Maureen Joines, our music director, was terrific as always, and Polly Lawson did a little bit of everything for the production. We wouldn’t have looked or sounded good without Chris and Tonya Butler on lights and Jim Gover and Ella on sound. Kathy Streb and Maggie Streb were the “icing on the cake” working on putting the program together, advertising, working the sing-along, selling tickets, and much more.

We also need to thank Franklin Streb and his orchestra: Carol Burton, Doug Townsend, Avery Voress, Hunter Crost, Jonathan Millhouse, Izaiah Steenrod, Jenna Beremand, and Ayaka Machimura.

And, a big thanks to Troy Civic Theatre and Fairlawn for use of their costumes. We hope everyone enjoyed the show.

Christi Thomas, business manager

Sock & Buskin Players