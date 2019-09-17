Trump must stop EPA to help rural Ohio

To the editor:

President Trump’s 2016 campaign tapped into the frustration of rural Ohio. Hard-working individuals were struggling, and it seemed like D.C. had forgotten them. Fast forward to 2019 and now Trump’s EPA is the source of frustration in these communities.

Trump promised to support homegrown biofuels. Ohio is home to seven ethanol plants, and these plants are the customers for nearly 40 percent of the corn grown in the state. Strong biofuel policies support rural jobs, communities, and give consumers more choices at the pump.

This spring we thought Trump was going to fulfill his promise when he allowed year-round sale of E15. Then the EPA approved another 31 refinery exemptions from the nation’s clean fuel standards. These exemptions allow oil companies to stop using ethanol, and have benefited huge companies like Chevron and ExxonMobil to the detriment of rural America.

Ohio is already feeling the impact. POET, the nation’s largest ethanol producer, cut production at half of their 28 biofuel plants, including those in Ohio, negatively impacting already struggling farmers.

Rural America has gone from feeling invisible to being kicked while down. If Trump wants to fulfill his promise, he must stop the EPA.

Patty Mann

Jackson Center