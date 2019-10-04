Basic Estate Planning seminar set for Oct. 8

To the editor:

Let me give you a little advice. Create a will or revise your outdated one.

Your last will and testament is an important document to put in place regardless of your age, health or wealth. It can be simple or complex, depending upon whether you have minor children who need protection or things that must be transferred or sold, like property.

My late husband and I signed our first will many years ago before we went on a trip, leaving our toddler in the care of her grandparents. Several years later, a new will was drafted to provide a pathway to care physically and financially for our three minor children. Now that our children are adults and my husband is deceased, I recently signed a new will to reflect this new stage in life.

The best thing about creating a will is peace of mind. I included aspects that I want handled in a certain way and was able to outline these things when I am not under stress because of illness or circumstance. My attorney also helped me create my living will, power of attorney and healthcare power of attorney documents to address things that might arise during life. All of this cost me much less than I paid for my cell phone and will be well worth it to my family who will rely on this document at the end of my life.

We have many good, competent attorneys in Shelby County who can help you create a will that lets you determine how you want your personal matters addressed.

On the evening of Oct. 8, a free Basic Estate Planning seminar is offered at the Amos Center at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. Attorneys Craig Albers and Ralph Keister of Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister and Shenk will speak and answer questions from 6:30 to 8 p.m. They will discuss things like what a will does, the information you need to gather before visiting an attorney and which assets go through or avoid Probate Court. The event is co-sponsored as a community service by the Community Foundation of Shelby County, Lehman Catholic High School Foundation, Ohio Living Dorothy Love, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Foundation and Wilson Health Foundation.

All are welcome. To reserve a seat and packet of information, email me at mspicer@commfoun.com or call the Community Foundation office at 937-497-7800.

Make this the first step in creating your will.

Marian Spicer, executive director

The Community Foundation of Shelby County