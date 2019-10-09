Vote for Carter for Municipal Court judge

To the editor:

Gary Carter did not get into this race for Municipal Court Judge on a whim. He entered it with encouragement from attorneys, law enforcement personnel, landlords and property owners who all want to see a change. These people want to see more consistency and predictability, which in turn brings stability and efficiency to the court. Gary is even-tempered, fact-based and logical. He runs a smooth and efficient courtroom and will make a strong municipal court judge.

Let’s make a positive change and vote for Gary Carter for Municipal Court judge on Nov. 5!

Katie DeLand

North Star