Vote for Carter for Municipal Court judge

To the editor:

This letter is an endorsement of Gary Carter for Municipal Court judge of Shelby County, Ohio.

We are very familiar with Gary, through the years of knowing Gary as a dedicated member of St. Michael’s Church in Fort Loramie, and an active member of Shelby County Right To Life for 20-plus years.

He has extensive judicial experience (28 years) as magistrate in Common Pleas Court. He also has seven years as an assistant county prosecutor in the Municipal Court and as a managing attorney for the legal aid office serving Logan and Shelby Counties, and also as a housing authority staff attorney. He is also a long time member (20 years) of the National Rifle Association and currently holds a Concealed Carry Permit. He is a member of Shelby County Farm Bureau.

Gary simply interprets the law and the Constitution according to its plain meaning. We have known him to be a consistent person and a man of good common sense, which is a major asset to have in these current times. He lives his conservative values, which are all so important to all of us. We endorse and ask you to vote for Gary Carter for Municipal Court judge.

Allie and Linda Cordonnier

