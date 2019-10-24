To the editor:

I know Amy Moloney Klingler is the best choice for the job of Clinton Township fiscal officer. She has shown me over the years I have known her that she is meticulous and committed when she takes a task on. Her 30 years of experience with the Ohio Lottery Commission is a testament of her ability to carry out the role of fiscal officer.

Amy is well respected in the community and is an honest individual that will be committed to serving the residents of Clinton Township. She is very smart, thorough, and will be very trustworthy and dedicated. As a resident of Clinton Township, Amy has my vote.

Please vote for Amy Moloney Klingler for Clinton Township fiscal officer.

Chad Ludwig

Sidney