Re-elect Croft to Sidney City Schools Board of Education

To the editor:

Vote to re-elect Mandi Croft to the Board of Education for Sidney City Schools.

Mandi Croft is the right person at the right time for the Board of Education for Sidney City Schools.

For more than 30 years, Mandi Croft and I have been good friends. We attended Sidney City Schools and graduated from Sidney High School together in 1994.

By nature, Mandi Croft is direct and honest. You never have to guess where you stand with her and you can rest assured that what she tells you is true.

Know that Mandi Croft will always choose to do the right thing even when it is difficult or unpopular. Her integrity is impeccable.

Mandi Croft exhibits solid family values and a strong work ethic. Her love for her family gives her courage and strength as she lives a life for the pursuit of good.

An educator by training, Mandi Croft was a teacher for many years. She knows first-hand what works and does not work when it comes to education.

Mandi Croft understands the value of good public schools. Mandi and her husband Dan Croft choose to live in Sidney and send their three boys to Sidney City Schools for their education. Having that vested interest in the success of the schools in providing high quality education to its current students is the best motivation to make sure that Sidney City Schools are the best they can be.

As a homeowner, Mandi Croft also understands that responsible management of resources is key to keeping the tax burden as low as possible while making sure that the education providers have the resources they need to deliver the education that the students need and deserve.

As a member of the Board of Education, Mandi Croft works to improve communication and transparency and promotes a culture of accountability and fairness. Her approachable style and high emotional intelligence are well suited for this high visibility and responsive role.

With her experiences as a student, teacher, parent, homeowner, and Board of Education member, Mandi Croft is uniquely qualified to serve on the Board of Education.

Please vote to re-elect Mandi Croft to the Board of Education for Sidney City Schools.

Respectfully,

Kreg Allison

Sidney homeowner/Chicago resident