Writer supports Moloney Klinger

To the editor:

I write you to endorse Amy Moloney Klingler for Clinton Township Fiscal Officer for our up coming election. As a previous Relay for Life Event Leadership Team member for Shelby County, I have had the great opportunity of working with and getting know members of our community who work hard and take pride in their work and Amy is a shining example. It has been a pleasure getting to know Amy over the years and her compassion & dedication to serving her community is why I support her.

Please join me in voting for Amy Moloney Klinger for Clinton Township Fiscal Officer on November 5th, 2019. Amy will do us all proud!

Thank you,

Darryl R. Mann