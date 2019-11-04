To the editor:

I will vote for the Upper Valley Career Center 1.5 mill operating levy and I urge everyone to vote for it on Nov. 5, 2019. There is a need for trained employees by current employers in our area. In addition, new employers considering locating in our communities base their decision on the availability of people with skills and knowledge. The Career Center provides high school and adult students with what the employers need. It is necessary for high school students to have the abilities to be prepared for a job. It is important for current workers to have additional training to meet the changing requirements for employment. The last operating levy for the Upper Valley Career Center was approved in 2000. For 19 years the Career Center has met training needs of employers and job skills required by high school students along with adults needing additional skills.

It is very important to invest in the Upper Valley Career Center in order to expand training opportunities, maintain facilities including equipment for employment and provide the educated workers needed by current employers along with businesses considering our area for their location. The Career Center has been and continues to be very successful in meeting the needs of high school, adult students and employers in our communities. It is very important for citizens to vote yes on Issue 20 for the Upper Valley Career Center.

Dr. Richard N. Adams

Troy