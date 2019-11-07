To the editor:

The Shelby County Vets to DC Committee, is assisting the Shelby County Historical with the wreaths Across America project. This is the fourth year this project has been implemented county, as we both recognize and honor those that have served our country.

Live wreaths may be purchased from the committee for placement on Veterans graves on December 14th. These wreaths are the same wreaths placed on graves at Arlington National Cemetery. Wreaths are 1 for $15 or 3 for $30 and may be picked up at Graceland cemetery on December 14th between the hours of 10:00 – 12:00 noon.

Wreaths may be donated for placement at Graceland or other cemeteries of Veterans graves. The final date for ordering wreaths is November 22nd. Application forms are available on the Shelby County Historical Society website, the Shelby County Veterans Center or the society’s Ross Center at 201 N. Main St., Sidney, Ohio.

The public is invited to attend a special ceremony at noon, at Graceland, to honor our veterans and the placing of wreaths by the Boy Scouts and other volunteers. Let us remember and honor our veterans during this upcoming holiday season!.

Thank you,

Roger L. Tents, treasurer

Shelby County Vets to DC Committee