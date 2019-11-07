November is National Adoption Month

To the editor:

Every child deserves a permanent home where they can be loved, cared for and kept safe. In Ohio, there are approximately 2,600 children waiting to be adopted. Currently in Shelby County there are two children waiting on their forever home. These children need a family to consider their own and create stability and structure in their lives. Many children within the foster care system will not return to their biological family and this is where prospective families can help!

Becoming an adoptive parent is an opportunity to change the lives of children in need. Working with agency adoption staff is a great way to start the process of adoption. All prospective adoptive parents must have a home study completed, which includes information gathering, training, criminal background checks and more. This process can take up to six months to complete. Adoptive parents can be single, married, widowed or divorced, a home owner or renter, with or without children of their own, and have an income to meet household needs — whether employed or not.

Adoptive parents MUST be committed to caring for children as a positive role model.

The Shelby County Department of Job and Family Services — Children Services Division is in need of foster to adopt families. For inquires please contact Ashley Sherry at 937-497-2839 or Molly Rogers at 937-497-2843.

Sarah Dirksen MSW, LSW

Shelby County Children Services administrator