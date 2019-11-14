Shelby County Buckeye Blood Drive is Nov. 19

To the editor:

Donating blood is always a great way to be charitable to fellow human beings. Your next opportunity to donate your precious blood is at the Shelby County Buckeye Blood drive on Tuesday, November 19 from 11:30 am to 6 pm at the Sidney American Legion, 1265 N. Fourth Ave., Sidney.

Sponsored by the Shelby County OSU Alumni Club and the Farm Bureau Women’s Committee, this pre holiday event is sure to be festive with hourly Ohio State Buckeye prizes provided, a limited edition Blood Donor Scarf (received by all donors) and a chance to win a hand crafted “Buckeye Afghan blanket. Candy Buckeyes, chicken sandwiches, snacks and drinks will be available to all who register to donate.

In addition to whole blood, healthy donors have the opportunity donate platelets or plasma, especially important for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant and burn victims. Donors of all types are needed, with blood types A, AB or B positive presently in high demand. If you want to learn more about giving blood, check out www.GivingBlood.org.

Please schedule your appointment to give the “Gift of Life” by logging on to www.DonorTime.com or calling 1-800-388-GIVE. Walk in donors are always welcome, but pre registration helps the Community Blood Center schedule enough staff members to help the blood drive run more efficiently. Wear your favorite team colors to enjoy this community gathering. Hope to see you Tuesday!

Roger Bender

Fort Loramie