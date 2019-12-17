Houston Class of ‘70 seeks alumni

To the editor:

The Houston High School Class of 1970 is planning a 50th class reunion on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

Plans include a tour of Houston School and a dinner and socializing.

The committee is looking for contact information for the following classmates: Dwight Apple, Joyce (Apple) Marconette, Linda (Block) Franklin, Mike Boroff, Joe Callahan, Sondra (Fogt) Descamp, Gordon Gesell, Clarence (Bud) Hughes, Joyce (Knouff) Bradley, Paul Krach, Jeff Lewis, Daniel Orris, Nancy (Phipps) Wright, David Schmidt, William Selsor, Danny Snapp, and Wayne Snowden.

Information can be emailed to rogwodel@embarqmail.com.

Thank you,

Class of ‘70 Reunion Committee

Deb Wooddell

Sidney