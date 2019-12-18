Thank you for successful benefit

To the editor:

Saying thank you does not begin to express how much we appreciate all those responsible for making the David Watren Benefit such a huge success. Thank you to all the Honda employees who gave graciously of their time and hard work to make this a special day.

We appreciate all who collected the many donations, provided the Watren Warriors, Fight to Defeat ALS T-shirts, donated food, the DJ, and worked the auctions, raffles and drawings.

Thanks also to all individuals and businesses who donated to the event.

David, Jeff and Linda Watren

Sidney