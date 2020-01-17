Blood drive set for Jan. 21

To the editor:

Please mark your calendar for the Jan. 21 blood drive at the Sidney American Legion hall, located at 1265 N. Fourth Ave. From 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., blood donors are asked to help maintain the blood supply needed by area hospitals. Wilson Health and the Sidney Rotary Club have partnered to provide refreshments, pulled pork or chicken sandwiches and snacks to all donors.

Every donor will also receive a special edition, long sleeved “Donor Strong” T-shirt in recognition of January as Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month. Help promote blood giving by spreading the word of this blood drive through use of social media. Blood recipients appreciate any efforts to increase the blood supply.

When you donate blood or blood components such as platelets or plasma, you share a precious gift that has the power to help patients undergoing treatment for trauma, cancer or burns. Since blood cannot be manufactured, generous donors are always needed.

You are invited to schedule a donation at www.donortime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

Of course, walk in donors are always welcome, but making an appointment in advance helps the Community Blood Center provide sufficient staff members to make the blood drive run more efficiently for everyone.

Stay healthy. See you Tuesday!

Roger Bender

Fort Loramie