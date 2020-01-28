Thank you to law enforcement for protecting SCS

To the editor:

Recently, I started substituting for Sidney City Schools. I want to quickly acknowledge and thank the men and women of our Sidney/Shelby County law enforcement agencies who spend most of their day in each school building. I did not know Sidney had instituted this safety component. I am proud of our Board of Education and our city! I have peace of mind knowing they are close. We should not take them for granted. I want to encourage people to thank them when you see them for their dedication to protecting us and our children.

Jennifer Sharp

Anna