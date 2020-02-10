Reader comments on Gibbs running for office

To the editor:

Chris Gibbs is declaring he is running against Jim Jordan for his seat in the House of Representatives. This is his right to do that and everyone should have an intrest in their government. Chris has been a Republican for years but because he didn’t see eye to eye with them locally he guit the party. Now he is going to run against Jim Jordan who has been on national TV. Chris will be an unkown Independent if elected, what does he think he can accomplish to change Washington as a newly elected member of neither party? Wondering if he is running for us or for personal monetary gain like many others in Washington? He stated he was unsatisfied with Trumps agricultural trade policies but no doubt has taken the agri-welfare checks to the bank now and in the past.

Ronald Coleman

Sidney