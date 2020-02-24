Thankful for successful food drive

To the editor:

Annually the Fort Loramie Community Service Club partners with Fort Loramie Schools to organize a food drive to benefit the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. This year’s drive was held the week of February 3rd.

First, I would like to thank the students (and their parents) at both the elementary and junior/senior high school for their tremendous generosity. The St. Vincent DePaul volunteers expressed their gratefulness of your donations of food, laundry detergent and other household supplies. Secondly, I would like the recognize and thank the Fort Loramie High School Student Council, their advisor Laura Schmitmeyer and elementary principal Scott Rodeheffer for organizing successful drives at their respective buildings. Finally, I would like to thank all the high school students who helped load the donated items into vehicles for transport on cold day.

Your generosity and caring spirit are what make Fort Loramie a great place to call home!

Randy & Sandy Hoehne, Co-chairs

Fort Loramie Community Service Club